The Atlantic: We Were Warned

Uri Friedman, staff writer at the Atlantic (3/18).

The Atlantic: Blame China

Shadi Hamid, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution (3/19).

The Atlantic: The Coronavirus Is a Disaster for Feminism

Helen Lewis, staff writer at the Atlantic and author (3/19).

Bloomberg: What Prepares a Country for a Pandemic? An Epidemic Helps

Justin Fox, Bloomberg Opinion columnist (3/18).

Foreign Affairs: The Coronavirus Could Reshape Global Order

Kurt M. Campbell, chair and CEO of the Asia Group, and Rushi Doshi, director of the Brookings Institution’s China Strategy Initiative and fellow at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center (3/18).

Foreign Affairs: The Coronavirus Is Iran’s Perfect Storm

Djavad Salehi-Isfahani, professor of economics at Virginia Tech and nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution (3/18).

Foreign Policy: HIV-Positive Population Braces for Another Plague

Justin Ling, journalist (3/18).

The Guardian: I saw colleagues die of Ebola. Health workers must not become coronavirus martyrs

George Poe Williams, nurse and member of the National Health Workers Union of Liberia (3/18).

The Hill: Travel bans can’t stop this pandemic

Laura A. Albert, professor of industrial and systems engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the College of Engineering (3/18).

The Hill: The bad record of this national crisis

Steve Israel, director of the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University (3/18).

JAMA: Presidential Powers and Response to COVID-19

Lawrence O. Gostin, O’Neill professor of global health law and director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, and colleagues (3/18).

New Humanitarian: This age of COVID-19 demands new emergency ethics

Hugo Slim, co-founder of the Oxford Consortium for Human Rights (3/18).

New York Times: We Must Assist One Another or Die

Jan-Werner Müller, professor of politics at Princeton (3/19).

New York Times: The President Is Lying About Coronavirus

Adam Westbrook and Sanya Dosani, producers with Opinion Video at the New York Times (3/18).

POLITICO: Only the ‘Crooks’ of the Pharmaceutical Industry Can Save Us Now

Rich Lowry, editor of the National Review and contributing editor with POLITICO Magazine (3/18).

Project Syndicate: A Pandemic Strategy as Global as COVID-19

Erik Berglöf, director of the Institute of Global Affairs at the London School of Economics and Political Science (3/19).

Project Syndicate: The Three Essential Questions about COVID-19

Tom Frieden, president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives and senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations (3/18).

Project Syndicate: The COVID Wake-Up Call

Robert Muggah, co-founder of the Igarapé Institute and SecDev Group (3/18).

Project Syndicate: What COVID-19 Means for International Aid

Arvind Subramanian, nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, visiting lecturer at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, and author (3/18).

STAT: We know enough now to act decisively against Covid-19. Social distancing is a good place to start

Marc Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and director of Harvard’s Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics (3/18).

TIME: Taiwan Has Been Shut Out of Global Health Discussions. Its Participation Could Have Saved Lives

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, prime minister of Denmark from 2001 to 2009 (3/18).

Washington Post: The disturbing echoes of an Ebola outbreak in the U.S. coronavirus pandemic

Todd C. Frankel, enterprise reporter on the Washington Post’s Financial desk (3/18).

Washington Post: Mexico is not ready for the coronavirus. Just look at AMLO’s behavior

León Krauze, Global Opinions contributing columnist at the Washington Post (3/18).

Washington Post: Ted Lieu: Trump is stoking xenophobic panic in a time of crisis

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) (3/18).

Washington Post: Shut down the U.S.-Canada border, but don’t repeat the mistakes of 9/11

J.J. McCullough, Global Opinions contributing columnist at the Washington Post (3/18).

WBUR: The Coronavirus And The Poor: Lessons From Ebola

John C. Welch, doctor of nursing practice and senior nurse anesthetist at Boston Children’s Hospital and global anesthesia & perioperative adviser for Partners In Health (3/17).

