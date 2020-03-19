Media Outlets Examine Successful Coronavirus Prevention, Containment Strategies, Including Tracking, Isolating Cases, Clear Communication From Leaders

AP: Best strategies against virus: Track, isolate, communicate

“Some strategies are proving more effective than others in containing the pandemic: pro-active efforts to track down and isolate the infected, access to basic, affordable public health care, and clear, reassuring messaging from leaders. East Asia’s experience with the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which also originated in China, has likewise helped…” (Toh/Kurtenbach, 3/19).

New York Times: Which Country Has Flattened the Curve for the Coronavirus?

“…These charts track the number of new confirmed cases each day. Each red line is the seven-day moving average, which smooths out day-to-day anomalies in how the data are reported by authorities. The number of cases in China had a big jump in mid-February because officials changed the way cases were counted. Despite their close proximity to China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan have managed to keep the number of cases down with some success, through vigilant monitoring and early intervention…” (Lai/Collins, 3/19).

NPR: Monitoring How Other Countries Are Handling Coronavirus Cases

“We’ve heard a great deal about the experience of the coronavirus pandemic in China and Europe but how is it impacting other countries? We check in with our reporters in Pakistan, Kenya, and Mexico…” (Hadid et al., 3/19).

