WHO Launches Multi-Country Coronavirus Treatment Study As Global Case Count Passes 200K

CIDRAP News: Global COVID-19 total tops 200,000; WHO unveils massive treatment study

“With outbreaks gaining steam in many countries, the global COVID-19 total passed 200,000 reported cases [Wednesday], and the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a large international clinical trial to test five treatment regimens. … Regarding the trial, [WHO Director-General] Tedros said multiple small trials using different methods may not yield strong evidence needed to reveal which ones can save lives. So he said the WHO has organized a large international study — called the SOLIDARITY trial — to get more robust data. He said the simplified study design allows even overloaded hospitals to participate. So far, countries that have agreed to participate include Argentina, Bahrain, Canada, France, Iran, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, and Thailand…” (Schnirring, 3/18).

