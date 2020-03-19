2 Clinical Trials Show Experimental Dengue Vaccine Safe, Effective Among Children Despite Previous Disease Exposure

CIDRAP News: Hopeful results from trials of dengue vaccine candidate

“Phase 2 and 3 randomized, controlled clinical trials of Takeda’s tetravalent (four-strain) dengue vaccine candidate show that it is safe, produces immunity in children, and protects against the disease — regardless of previous exposure to different strains of the virus, according to studies published [Tuesday in] The Lancet…” (Beusekom, 3/18).