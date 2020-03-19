USAID Releases $62M From Emergency Reserve Fund To Respond To COVID-19

USAID: Statement by USAID Administrator Mark Green on a Second Funding Tranche of $62 Million in Assistance to Respond to the Pandemic of COVID-19

“The U.S. Government announced [on Wednesday] the release of $62 million from the Emergency Reserve Fund for Contagious Infectious-Disease Outbreaks (ERF) at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to address the pandemic of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus now called SARS-CoV-2. This funding fulfills the pledge of up to $100 million for international efforts to combat COVID-19 announced by the U.S. Department of State on February 7, 2020. USAID issued a determination to make these funds available from the ERF because the current pandemic is an emerging health threat with severe consequences to human health which is in the national interest of the United States to respond…” (3/18).