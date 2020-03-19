menu

Ouagadougou Partnership Overcomes Challenges To Improve Access To Family Planning In Francophone West Africa

Mar 19, 2020

Think Global Health: An Improbable Success in a Troubled Region
Janet Fleischman, independent consultant for the Ouagadougou Partnership, and Marie Ba, director of the Ouagadougou Partnership Coordination Unit (OPCU), discuss the efforts of the Ouagadougou Partnership in Francophone West Africa to advance access to family planning for health and development. The authors note, “Despite the many challenges ahead, the Ouagadougou Partnership has proven a powerful concept — that by joining together, a group of relatively small and marginalized countries with many barriers to expanding family planning can elevate attention and drive social change. With adaptation and tailoring, the lessons and success factors for this partnership hold promise for other regions of the world” (3/18).

