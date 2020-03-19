Aidspan Publishes New Issue Of ‘Global Fund Observer’

Aidspan: Global Fund Observer

Aidspan, an independent watchdog of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, has published Issue 375 of the ‘Global Fund Observer.’ The newsletter features an article that recaps “the brief, dramatic history of COVID-19,” an article examining the ability of Africa to possibly contain and treat widespread coronavirus infection in the region, and an analysis of the “supreme audit institutions” of Ghana, Kenya, and Rwanda, which conduct annual audits of Global Fund grants in sub-Saharan Africa (3/18).