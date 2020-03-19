U.S. Continues Sanctions Against Iran, Venezuela, Other Nations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Globetrotter/Salon: U.S. continues sanctions against Iran and Venezuela during coronavirus pandemic

“…One would expect that a humanitarian crisis of this magnitude would provide the opportunity to suspend or end all inhumane economic sanctions and political blockades against certain countries. The main point here is this: Is this not the time for the imperialist bloc, led by the United States of America, to end the sanctions against Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, and a series of other countries?…” (Prashad/Estrada, 3/18).

Washington Post: While coronavirus ravages Iran, U.S. sanctions squeeze it

“…Under current circumstances, the researchers [at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, Iran,] said, infections would not peak until late May. The death toll could be as high as 3.5 million. That figure might seem enough to stop anyone in their tracks. But this week, the United States announced that it would be expanding its sanctions on Iran, as well as on entities that aided the Iranian government in its trade in petrochemicals and other restricted activities. It’s a strategy that worries allies and enemies alike…” (Taylor, 3/19).