CNN: The fight against Covid-19 should also be the fight against tobacco

Kelly Henning, director of public health at Bloomberg Philanthropies (6/2).

The Conversation: Controlling COVID-19 will carry devastating economic cost for developing countries

Borja Santos Porras, executive director at IE School of Global and Public Affairs at IE University (6/2).

Devex: In the battle against COVID-19, women make Somalia stronger

Deqa Yasin Hagi Yusuf, minister of women and human rights development of Somalia (6/1).

Foreign Policy: How Taiwan Can Turn Coronavirus Victory Into Economic Success

Evan A. Feigenbaum, vice president for studies, and Jeremy Smith, junior fellow, both at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (6/1).

Global Health NOW: Germany and COVID-19: What About the Refugees?

David Kamiab Hesari, medical doctoral candidate; Marrium Habib, co-coordinator of the Center for Global Health TUM, Germany; Muhammad Zaman, professor at Boston University; and Clarissa Prazeres da Costa, professor and co-director of the Center for Global Health TUM, Germany (6/2).

The Guardian: Fighting cyclones and coronavirus: how we evacuated millions during a pandemic

Sheikh Hasina, prime minister of Bangladesh and chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, and Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation (6/3).

The Hill: What leaders can do to restore public health and the economy

Beth Cameron, vice president for global biological policy at the Nuclear Threat Initiative (6/2).

IPS: The Pandemic Underlines America’s Ingrained Racism

Alon Ben-Meir, professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU (6/2).

The Lancet Psychiatry: Global mental health and COVID-19

Lola Kola, senior research fellow at the WHO Collaborating Center for Research and Training in Mental Health, Neurosciences, and Drug and Alcohol Abuse in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Ibadan’s College of Medicine (6/2).

National Interest: The U.S. Army Beat Ebola, Could It Now Help Defeat Coronavirus?

Sébastien Roblin, security and military history writer for War Is Boring (6/2).

New York Times: Before Deliberately Infecting People With Coronavirus, Be Sure It’s Worth It

Seema K. Shah, professor of medical ethics at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and the Department of Pediatrics at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine; Holly Fernandez Lynch, assistant professor in the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine; and Franklin G. Miller, professor of medical ethics at Cornell University’s Weill School of Medicine (6/2).

Project Syndicate: The Planet After the Pandemic

André Hoffmann, president of the MAVA Foundation and vice-chair of Hoffmann-La Roche (6/2).

Project Syndicate: Time for a Great Reset

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chair of the World Economic Forum (6/3).

STAT: Covid-19 has exposed cracks in the global medicines supply chain. We need to fix them

Anthony Lakavage, senior vice president for global external affairs for U.S. Pharmacopeia (6/2).

The Telegraph: The Coronavirus pandemic will last longer if we ignore other health threats

Angela Richardson, Conservative MP for Guildford, and Theo Clarke, Conservative MP for Stafford (6/2).

Vox: How medical bias against black people is shaping Covid-19 treatment and care

Marya T. Mtshali, lecturer in studies on women, gender, and sexuality at Harvard University (6/2).

Washington Post: The strange new quiet in New York emergency rooms

Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center (6/2).

Link to individual story