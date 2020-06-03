menu

Yemen Pledging Conference Raises $1.35B For Humanitarian Aid, Short Of $2.4B Goal; U.N. Warns Of Cuts To Food, Health Care Services

Jun 03, 2020

New York Times: Yemen Aid Falls Short, Threatening Food and Health Programs
“International donors pledged about $1.35 billion in humanitarian aid for Yemen on Tuesday, far short of the $2.4 billion the United Nations had said was needed to pull a country shredded by years of war, hunger and disease from the brink of further disaster. … United Nations officials warned that without more donations, nearly 400 hospitals and health care centers it finances would have to reduce services just as the coronavirus pandemic has surged in Yemen…” (Yee et al., 6/2).

U.N. News: Yemen: ‘Hanging on by a thread,’ U.N. chief requests funding to meet staggering humanitarian crisis
“… ‘Four people out of every five, 24 million people in all, need lifesaving aid in what remains the world’s largest humanitarian crisis,’ said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. ‘Two million Yemeni children are suffering from acute malnutrition, which could stunt their growth and affect them throughout their lives’…” (6/2).

Additional coverage of the pledging conference and the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Yemen is available from AP (2), Devex, and New Humanitarian.

