FT Health Discusses Upcoming Gavi Replenishment Conference, Features Interview With Uganda’s Minister Of Health On Impact, Challenges Of COVID-19

Financial Times: FT Health: D-Day for donors as vaccines summit aims to raise $7.4bn

The Financial Times’ monthly global health newsletter discusses Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance’s five-year replenishment conference, which will take place this Thursday, June 4, and features an interview with Jane Aceng, Uganda’s minister of health, on the challenges COVID-19 poses for the country and the role that donors play in ensuring equitable access to immunizations. The newsletter also provides a roundup of global health-related news stories (Jack/Dodd, 6/3).