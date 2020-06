CIDRAP News: New DRC Ebola outbreak grows to 9 cases, 5 deaths

“Three more cases have been reported in a new Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC’s) Équateur, and health officials have fleshed out more details about the cluster of cases. … In an update, DRC officials reported nine cases, according to UNICEF, an increase of three. And one new death brings that total to five…” (Schnirring, 6/2).