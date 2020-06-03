PAHO Director Urges U.S. To Continue Support For Agency As Region Becomes Global COVID-19 Hotspot

Reuters: WHO director for Americas urges U.S. help as coronavirus surges in region

“The World Health Organization’s regional director for the Americas urged the United States on Tuesday to keep helping countries in the region to fight the novel coronavirus even as the Trump administration leaves the U.N. agency. … She said in a virtual briefing that the United States provides 60 percent of the WHO’s regional branch, the Washington-based Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which she heads. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was cutting ties with the WHO, accusing it of becoming a puppet of China…” (Boadle/Oviedo, 6/2).