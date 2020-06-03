menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

U.N. Leaders Call For Greater Focus On Human Rights, Impacts On Racial, Ethnic Minorities, Financing Needs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Jun 03, 2020

U.N. News: U.N. chief underlines need to protect refugees and migrants in COVID-19 pandemic
“The U.N. Secretary-General has expressed hope that the COVID-19 crisis will lead to a rethinking of how the world supports refugees, migrants, and internally displaced people…” (6/3).

U.N. News: Address ‘appalling impact’ of COVID-19 on minorities, U.N. rights chief urges
“Urgent action is needed to address ‘the major disproportionate impact’ of COVID-19 on racial and ethnic minorities, including people of African descent, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday…” (6/2).

U.N. News: ‘Unprecedented’ financing needed to halt recession of ‘unparalleled proportions’: Mohammed
“As COVID-19 has halted economic activity and threatens social wellbeing across the globe, the U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) held a wide-ranging policy discussion on Tuesday, exploring financing options to address the pandemic and mobilize the resources needed for a proactive recovery…” (6/2).

U.N. News: Put human rights at the center of coronavirus response urges Muhammad-Bande
“The nations of the world must put human rights at the heart of their ongoing response to COVID-19 and ensure that everyone can enjoy ‘justice and peace’ wherever they may be, the President of the General Assembly said on Tuesday…” (6/2).

U.N. News: Coronavirus a challenge, and opportunity, to fix remittances system than funnels billions home from abroad
“With a euro here and a dollar there, remittances — the money that migrant workers send home to their families — have been adding up in a big way to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals and lift tens of millions out of extreme poverty…” (6/2).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.