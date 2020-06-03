U.N. Leaders Call For Greater Focus On Human Rights, Impacts On Racial, Ethnic Minorities, Financing Needs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

U.N. News: U.N. chief underlines need to protect refugees and migrants in COVID-19 pandemic

“The U.N. Secretary-General has expressed hope that the COVID-19 crisis will lead to a rethinking of how the world supports refugees, migrants, and internally displaced people…” (6/3).

U.N. News: Address ‘appalling impact’ of COVID-19 on minorities, U.N. rights chief urges

“Urgent action is needed to address ‘the major disproportionate impact’ of COVID-19 on racial and ethnic minorities, including people of African descent, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday…” (6/2).

U.N. News: ‘Unprecedented’ financing needed to halt recession of ‘unparalleled proportions’: Mohammed

“As COVID-19 has halted economic activity and threatens social wellbeing across the globe, the U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) held a wide-ranging policy discussion on Tuesday, exploring financing options to address the pandemic and mobilize the resources needed for a proactive recovery…” (6/2).

U.N. News: Put human rights at the center of coronavirus response urges Muhammad-Bande

“The nations of the world must put human rights at the heart of their ongoing response to COVID-19 and ensure that everyone can enjoy ‘justice and peace’ wherever they may be, the President of the General Assembly said on Tuesday…” (6/2).

U.N. News: Coronavirus a challenge, and opportunity, to fix remittances system than funnels billions home from abroad

“With a euro here and a dollar there, remittances — the money that migrant workers send home to their families — have been adding up in a big way to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals and lift tens of millions out of extreme poverty…” (6/2).