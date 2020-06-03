Biodefense Experts Criticize Trump Administration Plan To Withdraw From WHO; Other Experts Warn Move Could Harm Efforts To Eradicate Polio, Control TB

Bloomberg: Trump’s WHO Exit Threatens Polio, Tuberculosis Fights Along With Covid

“Global efforts to control polio and tuberculosis stand to suffer alongside the battle against the pandemic as a result of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to withdraw from the World Health Organization. Trump’s decision last week to terminate the U.S. relationship with the global health body, about a month after he halted funding, leaves many unanswered questions. If he plans to withdraw all U.S. financing and expertise from the WHO, scientists fear a resurgence of deadly diseases the agency has spent years trying to destroy…” (Ring, 6/2).

Homeland Preparedness News: Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense, NTI criticize Trump administration decision to withdraw from WHO

“In separate statements released this week, both the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense and the nonpartisan, nonprofit Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) expressed concern with the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO)…” (Galford, 6/2).