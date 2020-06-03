China Denies AP Report It Delayed Sharing Information On Novel Coronavirus With WHO

Reuters: China rejects report that it delayed COVID-19 information sharing with WHO

“China said on Wednesday a news report that said it delayed sharing COVID-19 information with the World Health Organization (WHO) is totally untrue. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing in response to a question about the report by the Associated Press…” (Cadell/Lee, 6/3).

Additional coverage of the AP report is available from Fox News, The Guardian, The Hill, and POLITICO.