Blog Post, Release Examine U.S. Withdrawal From WHO

AEI: World Health Organization and Trump

Roger Bate, visiting scholar at AEI, discusses President Trump’s announcement of a U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization. Bate writes, “There may be costs to the U.S. withdrawing support from WHO, but perhaps it might lead to a much needed overhaul of thinking” (6/1).

International Women’s Health Coalition: IWHC Condemns President Trump’s Effort to Withdraw from WHO

This release from the IWHC states, “On May 29, President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). The International Women’s Health Coalition (IWHC) denounces this reckless decision, which will further weaken U.S. global leadership and undermine efforts to improve health and combat pandemics worldwide” (6/2).