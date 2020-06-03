New WHO Model Predicts COVID-19 Spread In Africa; Minorities In U.K. At Higher Risk Of Death From Virus; Iran Fears 2nd Wave; Scientists Defend Venezuelan Colleagues Over Study

AFRICA

NPR: New WHO Model Forecasts A Different Coronavirus Spread Pattern In Africa (Peralta, 6/2).

Reuters: Uganda to lose $1.6 billion in tourism earnings as a result of COVID-19 (Biryabarema, 6/2).

ASIA

AP: Wuhan tests 10 million people, finds few infections (6/3).

AP: Indonesia cancels hajj pilgrimage due to coronavirus (Tarigan, 6/2).

Reuters: New virus cluster spurs Hong Kong to extend border curbs and limit on gatherings (Kwok, 6/2).

Reuters: India approves Gilead’s remdesivir to treat severe COVID-19 cases (Mitra/Mishra, 6/2).

Reuters: South Korea approves emergency use of Gilead’s anti-viral drug to treat COVID-19 (Smith et al., 6/2).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Health workers, slum dwellers face housing bias as lockdowns lift (Chandran/Batha, 6/3).

EUROPE

AP: U.K. study finds minorities at higher risk of COVID-19 death (Pylas/Lawless, 6/2).

AP: Virus-tracking app angers thousands in Moscow with fines (Litvinova, 6/2).

Reuters: Sweden should have done more to combat coronavirus, health chief says (Ahlander/Johnson, 6/3).

Reuters: Black and Asian people in England more likely to die from COVID-19, says report (Smout/MacLellan, 6/2).

LATIN AMERICA

ABC (Australia): As coronavirus restrictions decimate Guatemala’s economy, white flags are flying in desperation (Capper, 6/2).

New Humanitarian: In Peru’s Amazon, the church fills COVID-19 aid void for indigenous people (Fraser, 6/2).

Reuters: Venezuela government, opposition agree to seek funds to fight coronavirus (Kinosian, 6/2).

Science: Scientists rush to defend Venezuelan colleagues threatened over coronavirus study (Ortega, 6/2).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: Group: Lack of virus tests pushes Afghanistan toward crisis (Faiez, 6/2).

The Guardian: Iran’s rapid rise in Covid-19 cases stokes fears of second wave (Wintour, 6/1).

NORTH AMERICA

The Hill: White House shifts focus from coronavirus (Samuels/Sullivan, 6/2).

Reuters: Coronavirus reaches maximum intensity in Mexico, health official says (Barrera/Eschenbacher, 6/2).

Wall Street Journal: Fauci ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About Coronavirus Vaccine (Abbott/Loftus, 6/2).