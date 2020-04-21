AP: U.N. calls for scaling up all efforts to confront pandemic

“The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Monday night calling for global action to rapidly scale up development, manufacturing, and access to medicine, vaccines, and medical equipment to confront the new coronavirus pandemic. The Mexican-drafted resolution requests U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres to work with the World Health Organization and recommend options to ensure timely and equitable access to testing, medical supplies, drugs, and future coronavirus vaccines for all in need, especially in developing countries…” (Lederer, 4/21).

AP: WHO head warns worst of virus is still ahead

“…WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus didn’t specify exactly why he believes that the outbreak that has infected nearly 2.5 million people and killed over 166,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, could get worse. Some people, though, have pointed to the likely future spread of the illness through Africa, where health systems are far less developed…” (4/20).

U.N. News: U.N. issues appeal to bolster COVID-19 ‘logistics backbone,’ warns global response could stutter to a halt

“The heads of major U.N. humanitarian agencies and offices have launched an urgent appeal for $350 million to support global aid hubs to help those most at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic…” (4/20).

AP: UN urges world to quickly scale up medicines, vaccines (Anna et al., 4/21).

U.N. News: Lifting lockdowns does not signal the end of COVID-19: WHO chief (4/20).

Washington Post: Trump wants to lift lockdowns. Other countries’ attempts show why the U.S. isn’t ready (Tharoor, 4/21).

