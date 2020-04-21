Blog Posts, Statement Address Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic

African Arguments: The Campaign Against Tedros Adhanom: Objective or Ideological?

Teshome Beyene Berhe, development consultant and partnership adviser for multi-stakeholder programs in Ethiopia (4/20).

BMJ Opinion: The role of universal health coverage in overcoming the covid-19 pandemic

Amirhossein Takian, associate dean of the School of Public Health at Tehran University of Medical Sciences; Mohsen Aarabi, faculty of the department of family medicine at Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences; and Hajar Haghighi, PhD candidate in health policy with the Department of Health Economics and Management at the School of Public Health at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (4/20).

Center for Global Development: No-Regret Policies for the COVID-19 Crisis in Developing Countries

Stefan Dercon, non-resident fellow with the Center for Global Development (4/17).

IntraHealth International: South Sudan Prepares for COVID-19 (4/20).

Woodrow Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program’s “New Security Beat”: Investing in Girls and Women Could Set Stage for Peace, Development in Sahel

Alisha Graves, academic coordinator of the OASIS Initiative at the University of California, Berkeley, and president of Venture Strategies for Health and Development (4/21).

World Health Organization: ITU-WHO Joint Statement: Unleashing information technology to defeat COVID-19 (4/20).