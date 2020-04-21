menu

Female World Leaders Show Decisive Action, Use Effective Messaging During COVID-19 Pandemic

Apr 21, 2020

Washington Post: Female world leaders hailed as voices of reason amid the coronavirus chaos
“…[Sint Maarten Prime Minister Silveria] Jacobs is one of several female world leaders who have won recognition as voices of reason amid the coronavirus pandemic. They have attracted praise for effective messaging and decisive action, in stark contrast to the bombastic approaches of several of the world’s most prominent male leaders — including some who face criticism for early fumbles that fueled the spread of the virus. … Here are examples of how elected female leaders around the globe have responded to outbreaks of the coronavirus in their countries…” (Hassan/O’Grady, 4/20).

AP: New Zealand could pull off bold goal of eliminating virus (Perry, 4/21).

The Atlantic: The Secret to Germany’s COVID-19 Success: Angela Merkel Is a Scientist (Miller, 4/20).

