U.N. Agencies Pledge To Accelerate Work To Protect Refugee Children, Especially In Middle East, Amid Pandemic

U.N. News: U.N. agencies pledge scaled-up efforts to protect uprooted children as pandemic upends lives

“Two U.N. agency chiefs are pledging to accelerate work to expand refugee children’s access to protection, education, clean water, and sanitation, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe. ‘The needs of refugee children have become even more acute,’ said Henrietta Fore, executive director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in a joint statement on Monday…” (4/20).

