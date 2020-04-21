menu

GAO Releases Priority Open Recommendations For Department Of State, USAID

Apr 21, 2020

U.S. Government Accountability Office: Priority Open Recommendations: Department of State
“Each year, we make more than 1,000 recommendations to help improve the federal government. We alert department heads to the recommendations where they can save the most money, address issues on our high risk list, or significantly improve government operations. This report outlines our 12 priority open recommendations for the Department of State as of April 2020…” (4/20).

U.S. Government Accountability Office: Priority Open Recommendations: U.S. Agency for International Development
“…This report outlines our 3 priority open recommendations for the U.S. Agency for International Development as of April 2020…” (4/20).

