Climate, Conflict, Health Risks Top Future Concerns In U.N. Global Survey

Apr 21, 2020

AP: U.N. survey: Climate, conflict, health top future concerns
“A survey of over 40,000 people in 186 countries on global trends that will most affect the future put climate and the environment at the top followed by conflicts and health risks, which increased as the coronavirus pandemic was felt around the world, the United Nations reported Monday. The survey, part of an initiative marking this year’s 75th anniversary of the United Nations, also found that 95 percent of respondents said international cooperation is ‘essential’ or ‘very important’ to tackle those trends, with a noticeable uptick from late February when COVID-19 was spreading…” (Lederer, 4/20).

