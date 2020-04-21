menu

U.S. Pressure On Iran During COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Inhumane,’ Iranian President Says In Call With Italian PM

Apr 21, 2020

Reuters: U.S. pressure on Iran during coronavirus outbreak is ‘inhumane’: Rouhani
“Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that American pressure on Iran in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic was ‘inhumane,’ according to a statement on the official presidency website. … ‘In these difficult conditions, American pressure on the people of Iran is more inhumane than at any other time and the continuation of it is a barbaric crime against a great people and against all human principles and international regulations,’ Rouhani said during a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Rouhani expressed sympathy for the people of Italy, who have also been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak…” (Dehghanpisheh, 4/20).

