Bipartisan Group Of Senators Urges State, Agriculture Secretaries To Ensure Supply Chain Operations Of U.S. Food Assistance Programs Amid Pandemic

The Hill: Senators urge Pompeo, Perdue to back global food programs amid coronavirus pandemic

“A bipartisan group of senators are urging Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to support international food assistance programs amid concerns about the coronavirus’s impact on the supply chain and potential global food shortages. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) on Monday spearheaded a letter with three of his colleagues to Perdue and Pompeo, urging them to ensure that programs under the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Department of Agriculture are able to keep delivering food assistance amid the economic and health crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus…” (Carney, 4/20).