Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Response, Including Impacts On Food Systems, WASH, Role Of WHO

The Atlantic: We Need an Atlantic Charter for the Post-coronavirus Era

Richard Fontaine, chief executive officer of the Center for a New American Security (4/16).

The Conversation: Drug-resistant superbugs: A global threat intensified by the fight against coronavirus

Lori L. Burrows, professor of biochemistry and biomedical sciences at McMaster University (4/20).

The Conversation: Busting coronavirus myths will take more than science: lessons from an AIDS study

David Dickinson, professor of sociology at the University of the Witwatersrand (4/17).

The Conversation: Malnutrition and epidemics are intertwined. That makes fixing food systems crucial

Stuart Gillespie, senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) (4/20).

Devex: Opinion: COVID-19 — The anatomy of community-centered response

Katherina Thomas, global health researcher and visiting researcher at MIT and Harvard University, and Angie T. Dennis, Liberian health researcher and Ebola survivor (4/20).

Foreign Policy: Why Jair Bolsonaro’s Coronavirus Denialism Won’t Hurt Him

Eduardo Mello, assistant professor of politics and international relations at the Fundação Getulio Vargas in São Paulo (4/20).

The Hill: How COVID-19 must transform U.S. global health strategy

Chris Collins, president of Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and Mitchell Warren, executive director of AVAC (4/21).

IPS: BCG Vaccine Fighting Coronavirus in South Asia

Darini Rajasingham-Senanayake, independent researcher affiliated with the International Centre for Ethnic Studies (ICES) in Sri Lanka (4/20).

National Interest: Why Taiwan Belongs in the World Health Organization (WHO)

Vincent Yi-hsiang Chao, director of the political division at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States​ (4/20).

New York Times: Beware of Politicians Who Declare ‘War’ on the Coronavirus

Adam Westbrook, producer with Opinion Video at the New York Times (4/20).

Project Syndicate: The Grim Truth About the ‘Swedish Model’

Hans Bergstrom, professor of political science at the University of Gothenburg and member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences (4/17).

STAT: Managing a pharma company during three crises: lessons learned for Covid-19

Mahesh Karande, president, CEO, and board director of Omega Therapeutics (4/20).

Wall Street Journal: The Coronavirus Hits the Global South

Walter Russell Mead, James Clarke Chace professor of foreign affairs and the humanities at Bard College, Ravenel B. Curry III distinguished fellow in strategy and statesmanship at the Hudson Institute, and the Wall Street Journal’s Global View columnist (4/20).

Washington Post: How to speed up testing? A ‘shark tank’ for government.

Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), chair of the Senate’s health appropriations subcommittee (4/20).

Washington Post: Our people are hungry. We need a leader who will feed them.

José Andrés, owner of ThinkFoodGroup and founder of World Central Kitchen (4/20).

Washington Post: Future pandemics can be prevented, but that’ll rely on unprecedented global cooperation

Michael C. Lu, dean of the School of Public Health at the University of California at Berkeley (4/17).

Washington Post: In a global emergency, women are showing how to lead

Zoe Marks, lecturer in public policy at Harvard Kennedy School (4/21).

Washington Post: Trump’s covid-19 performance is an encapsulation of his entire presidency

Henry Olsen, Washington Post columnist and senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center (4/20).

Washington Post: Covid-19 is a wake-up call for India’s cities, where radical improvements in sanitation and planning are needed

Gregory F. Randolph, PhD candidate in urban planning at the University of Southern California and founding partner of the JustJobs Network, and Sahil Gandhi, postdoctoral scholar at the Lusk Center for Real Estate at the University of Southern California and visiting scholar at Brookings India (4/20).

Washington Times: World Health Organization peddled Chinese Communist Party’s lies

Robert Knight, columnist at the Washington Times (4/19).