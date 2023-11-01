Medicaid Enrollment and Unwinding Tracker
KFF’s unwinding explainer
Resources on unwinding data
- Six Months into the Medicaid Unwinding: What Do the Data Show and What Questions Remain?
- What Do Medicaid Unwinding Data by Race and Ethnicity Show?
- Understanding Medicaid Ex Parte Renewals During the Unwinding
- States Obtain Special Waivers to Help Unwinding Efforts
- Understanding Medicaid Procedural Disenrollment Rates
- Do State Decisions to Prioritize Renewals for Medicaid Enrollees Who are Likely Ineligible Affect Early Disenrollment Rates?
- What Do the Early Medicaid Unwinding Data Tell Us?
- How Many People Might Lose Medicaid When States Unwind Continuous Enrollment?
Resources on state policies and preparations for the unwinding
- State Policy Choices Are Likely to Affect the Extent of Medicaid Enrollment Declines During the Unwinding Period
- Medicaid and CHIP Eligibility, Enrollment, and Renewal Policies as States Prepare for the Unwinding of the Pandemic-Era Continuous Enrollment Provision
- The Unwinding of Medicaid Continuous Enrollment: Knowledge and Experiences of Enrollees
- Unwinding the Continuous Enrollment Provision: Perspectives from Current Medicaid Enrollees
Resources on pre-pandemic enrollment patterns and coverage transitions
- What Happens After People Lose Medicaid Coverage?
- Medicaid Enrollment Growth: Estimates by State and Eligibility Group Show Who may be at Risk as Continuous Enrollment Ends
- Unwinding the PHE: What We Can Learn From Pre-Pandemic Enrollment Patterns
- Medicaid Enrollment Churn and Implications for Continuous Coverage Policies
- Implications of Continuous Eligibility Policies for Children’s Medicaid Enrollment Churn
- Medicaid Enrollment Patterns During the Postpartum Year