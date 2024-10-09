menu

Medicaid Enrollment and Unwinding Tracker


Published:

Note: The state data presented below were last updated on September 12, 2024; since most states have now completed the Medicaid unwinding, the information will not be updated again. 

The data presented here provide state-level data on enrollment trends and renewal outcomes during the unwinding period. Figure 1 shows total Medicaid enrollment by month starting in January 2023 and, once disenrollments resumed in a state, the cumulative percent change in Medicaid enrollment relative to the month before Medicaid disenrollments started (this baseline month will differ across states). Figure 2 shows renewal metrics for each month of a state’s unwinding period (or cumulative data for the unwinding period for some states). 

For total national Medicaid enrollment, click on the Enrollment Data tab.

