Medicaid Enrollment and Unwinding Tracker

Note: The state data presented below were last updated on September 12, 2024; since most states have now completed the Medicaid unwinding, the information will not be updated again.

The data presented here provide state-level data on enrollment trends and renewal outcomes during the unwinding period. Figure 1 shows total Medicaid enrollment by month starting in January 2023 and, once disenrollments resumed in a state, the cumulative percent change in Medicaid enrollment relative to the month before Medicaid disenrollments started (this baseline month will differ across states). Figure 2 shows renewal metrics for each month of a state’s unwinding period (or cumulative data for the unwinding period for some states).

For total national Medicaid enrollment, click on the Enrollment Data tab.