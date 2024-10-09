Medicaid Enrollment and Unwinding Tracker

Note: The data on unwinding renewal outcomes presented below were last updated on September 12, 2024; since most states have now completed the Medicaid unwinding, the information will not be updated again.

As of September 12, 2024 and with nearly complete unwinding data for most states:



Over 25 million people were disenrolled (31% of completed renewals) and over 56 million people had their coverage renewed (69% of completed renewals).

Disenrollment rates varied across states from 57% in Montana to 12% in North Carolina, driven by a variety of factors including differences in renewal policies and procedures as well as eligibility expansions in some states.

Among those who were disenrolled, nearly seven in ten (69%) were disenrolled for paperwork or procedural reasons while three in ten (31%) were determined ineligible.

Among those whose coverage was renewed during the unwinding, 61% were renewed on an ex parte, or automated, basis, meaning the individual did not have to take any action to maintain coverage.

State Data on Renewal Outcomes

The data on unwinding-related renewal outcomes presented in this section rely primarily on monthly reports that states were required to submit to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) during the unwinding period. The data also reflect updates to the monthly reports that states submit three months after the original report submission to account for the resolution of pending cases and any other changes in renewal metrics. For 13 states, data were pulled from dashboards or reports published on state websites that provide more complete information, and for a few additional states, updated monthly reports were pulled from state websites because they were more timely than what is reported on the CMS website. To view archived data for specific states, click on the State Data – Archived tab.

Medicaid Disenrollments

As of September 12, 2024, at least 25,198,000 Medicaid enrollees had been disenrolled during the unwinding of the continuous enrollment provision. Overall, 31% of people with a completed renewal were disenrolled in reporting states while 69%, or 56.4 million enrollees, had their coverage renewed.

There is wide variation in disenrollment rates across reporting states, ranging from 57% in Montana to 12% in North Carolina. A variety of factors contribute to these differences, including differences in renewal policies and system capacity. Some states adopted policies that promote continued coverage among those who remain eligible and/or have automated eligibility systems that can more easily and accurately process renewals while other states have adopted fewer of these policies and have more manually-driven systems. In addition, North Carolina and South Dakota adopted Medicaid expansion and other states increased eligibility levels for certain populations (e.g., children, parents, etc.) during the unwinding, which may have lowered disenrollment rates in these states.

Across all states with available data, 69% of all people disenrolled had their coverage terminated for procedural reasons. However, these rates vary based on how they are calculated (see note below). Procedural disenrollments are cases where people are disenrolled because they did not complete the renewal process and can occur when the state has outdated contact information or because the enrollee does not understand or otherwise does not complete renewal packets within a specific timeframe. High procedural disenrollment rates are concerning because many people who are disenrolled for these paperwork reasons may still be eligible for Medicaid coverage.

(Note: The first tab in the figure below calculates procedural disenrollment rates using total disenrollments as the denominator. The second tab shows these rates using total completed renewals, which include people whose coverage was terminated as well as those whose coverage was renewed, as the denominator. And finally, the third tab calculates the rates as a share of all renewals due, which include completed renewals and pending cases.)

Medicaid Renewals

Of the people whose coverage has been renewed as of September 12, 2024, 61% were renewed on an ex parte basis while 39% were renewed through a renewal form, though rates vary across states. Under federal rules, states are required to first try to complete administrative (or “ex parte”) renewals by verifying ongoing eligibility through available data sources, such as state wage databases, before sending a renewal form or requesting documentation from an enrollee. Ex parte renewal rates varied across states from 90% or more in Arizona, North Carolina, and Rhode Island to less than 20% in Pennsylvania and Texas.

Federal Data on Renewal Outcomes

The data presented here are cumulative unwinding metrics published by CMS. These counts and percentages may differ from the above data, which present renewal metrics reported on state websites when state-reported data are more complete.



Figure 1 below shows cumulative renewal data reported by CMS during states’ unwinding periods. Renewal data for the months after the end of states’ unwinding period are excluded. The data reflect updated unwinding data reported by states three months after the original monthly reports as they become available.

