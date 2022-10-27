2022 Employer Health Benefits Survey

To help cover out-of-pocket expenses not covered by a health plan, some firms offer high-deductible plans paired with an account that allows enrollees to use tax-preferred funds to pay plan cost sharing and other out-of-pocket medical expenses. The two most common types of accounts are health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs). HRAs and HSAs are both financial accounts that workers or their family members can use to pay for health care services. These savings arrangements are often (or, in the case of HSAs, always) paired with health plans with high deductibles. This survey treats high-deductible plans paired with a savings option as a distinct plan type – High-Deductible Health Plan with Savings Option (HDHP/SO) – even if the plan would otherwise be considered a PPO, HMO, POS plan, or conventional health plan. Specifically for the survey, HDHP/SOs are defined as (1) health plans with a deductible of at least $1,000 for single coverage and $2,000 for family coverage , offered with an HRA (referred to as HDHP/HRAs), or (2) high-deductible health plans that meet the federal legal requirements to permit an enrollee to establish and contribute to an HSA (referred to as HSA-qualified HDHPs).

COST SHARING FOR OFFICE VISITS

The cost-sharing pattern for primary care office visits varies for workers enrolled in HDHP/SOs. Fifty-eight percent of covered workers in HDHP/HRAs have a copayment for primary care physician office visits, compared to 6% enrolled in HSA-qualified HDHPs [Figure 8.20]. Workers in other plan types are much more likely to face copayments than coinsurance for physician office visits (see Section 7 for more information).

Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) are medical care reimbursement plans established by employers that can be used by employees to pay for health care. HRAs are funded solely by employers. Employers may commit to make a specified amount of money available in the HRA for premiums and medical expenses incurred by employees or their dependents. HRAs are accounting devices, and employers are not required to expend funds until an employee incurs expenses that would be covered by the HRA. Unspent funds in the HRA usually can be carried over to the next year (sometimes with a limit). Employees cannot take their HRA balances with them if they leave their job, although an employer can choose to make the remaining balance available to former employees to pay for health care. HRAs often are offered along with a high-deductible health plan (HDHP). In such cases, the employee pays for health care first from his or her HRA and then out-of-pocket until the health plan deductible is met. Sometimes certain preventive services or other services such as prescription drugs are paid for by the plan before the employee meets the deductible.

Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) are savings accounts created by individuals to pay for health care. An individual may establish an HSA if he or she is covered by a “qualified health plan” – a plan with a high deductible (at least $1,400 for single coverage and $2,800 for family coverage in 2022 or $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, in 2021) that also meets other requirements. Employers can encourage their employees to create HSAs by offering an HDHP that meets the federal requirements. Employers in some cases also may assist their employees by identifying HSA options, facilitating applications, or negotiating favorable fees from HSA vendors.

Both employers and employees can contribute to an HSA, up to the statutory cap of $3,650 for single coverage and $7,300 for family coverage in 2022. Employee contributions to the HSA are made on a pre-income tax basis, and some employers arrange for their employees to fund their HSAs through payroll deductions. Employers are not required to contribute to HSAs established by their employees but if they elect to do so, their contributions are not taxable to the employee. Interest and other earnings on amounts in an HSA are not taxable. Withdrawals from the HSA by the account owner to pay for qualified health care expenses are not taxed. The savings account is owned by the individual who creates the account, so employees retain their HSA balances if they leave their job. See https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2019-08017/p-850 For those enrolled in an HDHP/HSA, see https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p969.pdf