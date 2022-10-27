2022 Employer Health Benefits Survey
Section 1: Cost of Health Insurance
The average annual premiums in 2022 are $7,911 for single coverage and $22,463 for family coverage. These amounts are similar to the premiums in 2021 ($7,739 for single coverage and $22,221 for family coverage). The average family premium has increased 20% since 2017 and 43% since 2012.
This graphing tool allows users to look at changes in premiums and worker contributions for covered workers at different types of firms over time: https://www.kff.org/interactive/premiums-and-worker-contributions/