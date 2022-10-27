2022 Employer Health Benefits Survey

The average annual premiums in 2022 are $7,911 for single coverage and $22,463 for family coverage. These amounts are similar to the premiums in 2021 ($7,739 for single coverage and $22,221 for family coverage). The average family premium has increased 20% since 2017 and 43% since 2012.

This graphing tool allows users to look at changes in premiums and worker contributions for covered workers at different types of firms over time: https://www.kff.org/interactive/premiums-and-worker-contributions/

PREMIUMS FOR SINGLE AND FAMILY COVERAGE The average premium for single coverage in 2022 is $7,911 per year. The average premium for family coverage is $22,463 per year [Figure 1.1].

The average annual premium for single coverage for covered workers in small firms ($8,012) is similar to the average premium for covered workers in large firms ($7,873). The average annual premium for family coverage for covered workers in small firms ($22,186) is similar to the average premium for covered workers in large firms ($22,564). [Figure 1.3].

The average annual premiums for covered workers in HDHP/SOs are lower than the average premiums for coverage overall for both single coverage ($7,288 vs. $7,911) and family coverage ($21,136 vs. $22,463). The average premiums for covered workers in PPOs are higher than the overall average premiums for both single coverage ($8,272 vs. $7,911) and family coverage ($23,426 vs. $22,463) [Figure 1.1].

The average premiums for covered workers with either single or family coverage are relatively higher in the Northeast and relatively lower in the South [Figure 1.4].

The average premium for family coverage for covered workers in the the Transportation/Communications/Utilities categories is higher than the average single premium for covered workers in other industries [Figure 1.5].

The average premiums for covered workers in firms with a relatively large share of lower-wage workers (where at least 35% of the workers earn $30,000 annually or less) are lower than the average premium for covered workers in firms with a smaller share of lower-wage workers for both single coverage ($7,267 vs. $7,973) and family coverage ($20,211 vs. $22,681) [Figure 1.6] and [Figure 1.7].

The average annual premium for single coverage for covered workers in private for-profit firms is lower than the average annual premium for covered workers in other firms. The average annual premium for covered workers in private not-for-profit firms is higher than average annual premium for covered workers in other firms [Figure 1.6] and [Figure 1.7].

Average premiums vary with the distribution of ages of workers within firms. The average annual premiums for covered workers in firms with a relatively large share of younger workers (where at least 35% of the workers are age 26 or younger) are lower than the average premium for covered workers in firms with a smaller share of younger workers for single coverage ($7,341 vs. $7,978) [Figure 1.6] and [Figure 1.7]. The average annual premiums for covered workers in firms with a relatively large share of older workers (where at least 35% of the workers are age 50 or older) are higher than the average premium for covered workers in firms with a smaller share of older workers for both single coverage ($8,252 vs. $7,579) and family coverage ($23,197 vs. $21,748). [Figure 1.6] and [Figure 1.7].



PREMIUM DISTRIBUTION There remains considerable variation in premiums for both single and family coverage. Eighteen percent of covered workers are employed in a firm with a single premium at least 20% higher than the average single premium, while 23% of covered workers are in firms with a single premium less than 80% of the average single premium [Figure 1.9]. For family coverage, 19% of covered workers are employed in a firm with a family premium at least 20% higher than the average family premium, while 22% of covered workers are in firms with a family premium less than 80% of the average family premium [Figure 1.9].

Thirteen percent of covered workers are in a firm with an average annual premium of at least $10,000 for single coverage [Figure 1.10]. Eleven percent of covered workers are in a firm with an average annual premium of at least $29,000 for family coverage [Figure 1.11].