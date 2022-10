The vast majority of covered workers make contributions towards the cost of thier coverage.

In 2022, covered workers contribute, on average, 17% of the premium for single coverage and 28% of the premium for family coverage. The average percentages contributed for single and family coverage have remained stable in recent years [Figure 6.1]. Covered workers in small firms contribute, on average, a much higher percentage of the premium for family coverage than covered workers in large firms (36% vs. 26%) [Figure 6.2].

Covered workers with single coverage have an average contribution of $111 per month ($1,327 annually), and covered workers with family coverage have an average contribution of $509 per month ($6,106 annually) toward their health insurance premiums [Figure 6.3], [Figure 6.4], and [Figure 6.5]. The average contribution for workers enrolled in HDHP/SOs for single coverage is lower than the overall average worker contribution for single coverage ($1,136 vs. $1,327) [Figure 6.6].

Covered workers in small firms contribute, on average, significantly more annually for family coverage than covered workers in large firms ($7,556 vs. $5,580). The average contributions amounts for covered workers in small and large firms are similar for single coverage [Figure 6.7].

DISTRIBUTIONS OF WORKER CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE PREMIUM About nine-tenths of covered workers are in a plan where the employer contributes at least half of the premium for both single and family coverage. Thirteen percent of covered workers are in a plan where the employer pays the entire premium for single coverage, while only 5% of covered workers are in a plan where the employer pays the entire premium for family coverage [Figure 6.10].

Covered workers in small firms are much more likely than covered workers in large firms to be in a plan where the employer pays the entire premium. Thirty-three percent of covered workers in small firms have an employer that pays the full premium for single coverage, compared to 6% of covered workers in large firms [Figure 6.10]. For family coverage, 13% of covered workers in small firms have an employer that pays the full premium, compared to 2% of covered workers in large firms [Figure 6.10].

Thirteen percent of covered workers are in a plan where the worker contributes more than half of the premium for family coverage [Figure 6.10]. This percentage differs significantly with firm size. Thirty-one percent of covered workers in small firms work in a firm where the worker contribution for family coverage is more than 50% of the premium, a much higher percentage than the 7% of covered workers in large firms [Figure 6.10]. Small shares of covered workers in small firms (4%) and large firms (1%) must pay more than 50% of the premium for single coverage [Figure 6.10].

There is substantial variation between small and large firms in the dollar amounts that covered workers must contribute. Among covered workers in small firms, 37% have a contribution for single coverage of less than $500, while 19% have a contribution of $2,000 or more [Figure 6.13]. For family coverage, 15% have a contribution of less than $1,500, while 26% have a contribution of $10,500 or more [Figure 6.14]. Among covered workers in large firms, 14% contribute less than $500 for single coverage, while 18% have a contribution of $2,000 or more [Figure 6.13]. For family coverage, only 5% contribute less than $1,500, while 6% have a contribution of $10,500 or more [Figure 6.14].



DIFFERENCES BY FIRM CHARACTERISTICS The percentage of the premium paid by covered workers varies with firm characteristics. Covered workers in private, for-profit firms have relatively high premium contribution rates for single (20%) and family (31%) coverage. On the other hand, covered workers in public firms have relatively low premium contributions for single (13%) and family (24%) coverage. The average single coverage contribution rate for covered workers in private not-for-profit firms (15%) is also relatively low [Figure 6.17]. Covered workers in firms with a relatively large share of higher-wage workers (where at least 35% earn $70,000 or more annually) have lower average contributions than those in firms with a smaller share of higher-wage workers for single coverage (16% vs. 19%) and for family coverage (25% vs. 31%) [Figure 6.16]. Covered workers in firms that have at least some union workers have a lower average contribution for family coverage (25% vs. 30%) than those in firms without any union workers [Figure 6.17].



DIFFERENCES BY REGION AND INDUSTRY The average worker contribution for single coverage is relatively high in Northeast (20%) and relatively low in the West (14%) [Figure 6.20].

The average worker contribution for family coverage is relatively low in Midwest (25%) and relatively high in the South (34%) [Figure 6.20].

Average worker contributions vary across industries for single and family coverage [Figure 6.21].