2022 Employer Health Benefits Survey

Many firms, particularly larger firms, choose to pay for some or all of the health services of their workers directly from their own funds rather than by purchasing health insurance for them. This is called self-funding. Both public and private employers can use self-funding to provide health benefits. Federal law (the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, or ERISA) exempts self-funded plans established by private employers (but not public employers) from most state insurance laws, including reserve requirements, mandated benefits, premium taxes, and many consumer protection regulations. Sixty-five percent of covered workers are in a self-funded health plan in 2022. Self-funding is common among larger firms because they can spread the risk of costly claims over a large number of workers and dependents. Some employers which sponsor self-funded plans purchase stoploss coverage to limit their liabilities.

In recent years, a complex funding option, often called level-funding, has become more widely available to small employers. Level-funded arrangements are nominally self-funded options that package together a self-funded plan with extensive stoploss coverage that significantly reduces the risk retained by the employer. Thirty-five percent of covered workers in small firms (3-199 workers) are in a level-funded plan.

SELF-FUNDED PLANS Sixty-five percent of covered workers are in a plan that is self-funded, similar to the percentage (64%) last year [Figure 10.1] and [Figure 10.2]. The percentage of covered workers enrolled in self-funded plans is higher than the percentage ten years ago (60%) [Figure 10.2]. As expected, covered workers in large firms are significantly more likely to be in a self-funded plan than covered workers in small firms (82% vs. 20%) [Figure 10.1] and [Figure 10.3].



LEVEL-FUNDED PLANS In the past few years, insurers have begun offering health plans that provide a nominally self-funded option for small or mid-sized employers that incorporates stoploss insurance with relatively low attachment points. Often, the insurer calculates an expected monthly expense for the employer, which includes a share of the estimated annual cost for benefits, premium for the stoploss protection, and an administrative fee. The employer pays this “level premium” amount, with the potential for some reconciliation between the employer and the insurer at the end of the year, if claims differ significantly from the estimated amount. These policies are sold as self-funded plans, so they generally are not subject to state requirements for insured plans and, for those sold to employers with fewer than 50 employees, are not subject to the rating and benefit standards in the ACA for small firms. Due to the complexity of the funding (and regulatory status) of these plans, and because employers often pay a monthly amount that resembles a premium, respondents may be confused as to whether or not their health plan is self-funded or insured. We asked employers with fewer than 200 workers whether they have a level-funded plan. Thirty-eight percent of small firms report offering health benefits offer a level-funded plan in 2022, similar to the percentage (42%) last year. Last year we reported a substantial increase from 2020, so it is possible that the instability reflects some uncertainty among respondents over the type of plan that they have. These arrangements are complex and are labeled differently by different carriers, so they are difficult to describe them accurately to respondents. We modified our survey question somewhat for 2022 to provide more examples of how these plans are labeled in the market, although we may have expected this to increase rather than decrease the reported prevalence. That said, this is an important development in the small group market so we will continue to monitor the prevalence of these plans [Figure 10.6].