Employer Health Benefits Annual Survey Archives

KFF has conducted this annual survey since 1999. The archives include surveys conducted in partnership with the Health Research and Education Trust through 2017 and a small business supplement of the 1998 survey conducted by KFF. The survey was previously conducted by KPMG from 1991–1998 and the Health Insurance Association from 1987–1991. The survey, which is traditionally released each Fall, tracks trends in employer health insurance coverage, the cost of that coverage, and other topical health insurance issues. Findings are based on a nationally representative survey of public and private employers with three or more employees, including those who respond to the full survey and those who indicate only whether or not they provide health coverage.

2023 | 2022 | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010 | 2009 | 2008 | 2007 | 2006 | 2005 | 2004 | 2003 | 2002 | 2001 | 2000 | 1999 | 1998 |

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

NOTE: In 2011, our methodology for calculating employer weights was updated. Statistics such as the percentage of firms offering health benefits or the percentage of firms offering retiree coverage are updated in the preceding reports. Statistics based on the percentage of covered workers were not affected by this change. Most changes were not statistically different. For more information, see the Survey Design and Methods Section in the 2011 Report.

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

NOTE: In 2003, our methodology for calculating weights was updated. New estimates for many statistics published in 1999-2002 are available in the preceding reports. Most changes were not statistically different. For more information, see the Survey Design and Methods Section in the 2003 Report.

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

