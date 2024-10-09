2024 Employer Health Benefits Survey

This is the 26th annual Employer Health Benefits Survey. As in years past, the survey examines trends in employer-sponsored health coverage, including premiums, employee contributions, cost-sharing provisions, offer rates, wellness programs, and employer practices. This year we asked employers detailed questions about their provider networks, abortion coverage, family building benefits, coverage for GLP-1 agonists as well as programs for lower-wage workers. The 2024 survey includes 2,142 interviews with non-federal public and private firms.

Annual premiums for employer-sponsored family health coverage reached $25,572 this year, 7% higher. On average, workers contributed $6,296 toward the cost of family coverage. The average deductible among covered workers in a plan with a general annual deductible is $1,787 for single coverage.

Survey results are released in several formats, including a full report with downloadable tables on a variety of topics, a summary of findings, and an article published in the journal Health Affairs.

