2022 Employer Health Benefits Survey

Forty-nine percent of covered workers are enrolled in PPOs, followed by HDHP/SOs (29%), HMOs (12%), POS plans (9%), and conventional plans (1%) [Figure 5.1]. All of these percentages are similar to the enrollment percentages in 2021.
The percentage of covered workers enrolled in HDHP/SOs is similar to last year (28%) and five years ago (28%), but higher than the percentage 10 years ago (19%). The percentage of covered workers enrolled in PPOs has decreased 7% over the past decade [Figure 5.1].
The percentage of covered workers enrolled in HMOs (12%) is similar to the percentages last year (16%) and five years ago (14%).
A larger share of covered workers are enrolled in HDHP/SOs than in HMOs in small and large firms [Figure 5.2].
A similar share of covered workers in large firms and small firms are enrolled in HDHP/so plans (30% and 25%) [Figure 5.2]. Covered workers in small firms are more likely than covered workers in large firms to be enrolled in POS plans (18% vs. 6%) [Figure 5.2]. Covered workers in small firms are less likely than covered workers in large firms to be enrolled in PPO plans (44% vs. 51%)
Plan enrollment patterns also differ across regions.
HMO enrollment is significantly higher in the West (23%), and significantly lower in the Midwest (6%) [Figure 5.3].
Covered workers in the Midwest (38%) are more likely to be enrolled in HDHP/SOs than workers in other regions, while covered workers in the West (22%) are less likely to be enrolled in HDHP/SOs [Figure 5.3].
Figure 5.1: Distribution of Health Plan Enrollment for Covered Workers, by Plan Type, 1988-2022
Figure 5.2: Distribution of Health Plan Enrollment for Covered Workers, by Plan Type and Firm Size, 2022
Figure 5.3: Distribution of Health Plan Enrollment for Covered Workers, by Firm Size, Region, and Industry, 2022