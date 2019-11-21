AP: It’s World Children’s Day and anniversary of child rights

“It was World Children’s Day on Wednesday, and British teenage actress Millie Bobby Brown and former England soccer star David Beckham urged people everywhere to listen to youngsters and ensure their rights and their futures. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the U.N. adoption of the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child, the General Assembly held a high-level meeting at which Brown and Beckham, who are both goodwill ambassadors for the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF, spoke along with youngsters and U.N. officials…” (Lederer, 11/20).

U.N. News: Young activists do the talking as U.N. marks World Children’s Day

“…The anniversary of the child rights convention provides an opportunity for adults and children to work together to build that brighter future, U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed told the gathering. Although important markers have been achieved since its adoption, including the fact that more children are now in school, millions of the world’s poorest children are still being left behind…” (11/20).

Link to individual story