More News In Global Health

AFP: Europe’s prisons failing to monitor inmates’ health: WHO (11/21).

The BMJ: Doctors criticize Indian government’s advice to delay oxytocin at childbirth (Mudur, 11/20).

Devex: Food system transformation needs everyone at the table, experts say (Morgan, 11/20).

The Guardian: U.N. warns Burkina Faso could become ‘another Syria’ as violence soars (McVeigh, 11/20).

Homeland Preparedness News: Reps. Eshoo, Diaz-Balart honored by Global Health Technologies Coalition (Kovaleski, 11/20).

New Humanitarian: Vaccine refusals drive measles emergency in Samoa (Loy, 11/20).

Reuters: Greener, longer life: More trees reduce premature deaths in cities (Bacchi, 11/20).

Science: Bangladesh could be the first to cultivate golden rice, genetically altered to fight blindness (Stokstad, 11/20).

STAT: Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day says company is in an ‘acquisitive mode’ (Garde, 11/20).

Xinhua: Laos steps up fight against antimicrobial resistance (11/21).