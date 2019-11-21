New Ebola Cases Continue Decline In DRC But Undetected Patients Continue To Pose Risk; Congolese Doctor Honored For Ebola Treatment Innovation

CIDRAP News: Ebola continues decline, but mobile patients still pose a risk

“A steady decline in the number of Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) outbreak continued last week, with just nine new cases reported from three health zones, but a new illness was reported from Oicha, which recently passed 30 days with no new cases, according to the latest update from the World Health Organization (WHO). In other developments, the DRC reported 2 more cases, lifting the outbreak total to 3,298, according to the WHO’s online Ebola dashboard…” (Schnirring, 11/20).

The Telegraph: Congolese doctor honored for game-changing ‘Ebola Cube’

“…Dr. Richard Kojan, an intensive care specialist for French non-governmental organization Alima, was recognized with an innovation award during the Reaching the Last Mile forum in Abu Dhabi. He came up with the concept of the Cube — a biosecure emergency treatment unit — after his experiences responding to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014-15, which killed more than 11,000 people…” (Gulland, 11/20).