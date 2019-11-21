menu

Novo Nordisk, UNICEF Form Partnership To Address Childhood Overweight, Obesity With Focus On Latin America, Caribbean Region

Nov 21, 2019

UNICEF: Novo Nordisk and UNICEF announce new partnership to help prevent childhood overweight and obesity
“Novo Nordisk and UNICEF announced a new partnership [Wednesday] to help prevent childhood overweight and obesity worldwide with an initial focus on interventions in Latin America and the Caribbean. Under this partnership the United Nations children’s agency and the global healthcare company will combine efforts to enhance knowledge and awareness on how to prevent overweight and obesity and address their root causes. The partnership will initially cover a period of three years…” (11/20).

