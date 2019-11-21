menu

Gates Foundation, China Sign MoU For Cooperation On TB Prevention, Control Efforts

Nov 21, 2019

Xinhua: China, Gates Foundation sign MoU on tuberculosis prevention, control
“China’s National Health Commission (NHC) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the prevention and control of tuberculosis. Aiming to promote new tools, technologies, and strategies to counter the epidemic, the deal was made at a seminar in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the cooperation program of the two sides…” (11/20).

