Gates Foundation, China Sign MoU For Cooperation On TB Prevention, Control Efforts

Xinhua: China, Gates Foundation sign MoU on tuberculosis prevention, control

“China’s National Health Commission (NHC) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the prevention and control of tuberculosis. Aiming to promote new tools, technologies, and strategies to counter the epidemic, the deal was made at a seminar in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the cooperation program of the two sides…” (11/20).