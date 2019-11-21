UNFPA, Partners Working To Establish Mechanism For Accountability On Nairobi Summit Commitments

UNFPA: As Nairobi Summit ends, time to focus on accountability

“The Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 wrapped up last week with more than 1,200 concrete commitments to help ensure sexual and reproductive health and rights for all by 2030. … As the Summit closed, participants looked ahead towards the necessary next step: making sure that partners make good on their commitments. … The Nairobi Statement calls on partners to ‘report periodically on the progress towards fulfilling these commitments through transparent means and/or in appropriate public fora.’ UNFPA is now working with partners to develop a mechanism to hold all commitment-makers to account…” (11/20).