Philippines Health Officials Confirm 3 More Polio Cases, Bringing Total To 7 Since September

CNN Philippines: Polio cases in PH rise to 7 — Health dept.

“The number of polio cases in the Philippines has risen to seven, the Health department said on Wednesday. In a statement, the department said the new cases were all from Mindanao…” (Rola, 11/20).

Xinhua: 3 more confirmed polio cases reported in southern Philippines

“…On Nov. 25, the government will start another round of door-to-door vaccination activities in Metro Manila and entire Mindanao in the southern Philippines. This will be expanded to the rest of the country next year…” (11/20).