UNDP Post Discusses Threat Of Antimicrobial Resistance, Efforts To Combat Its Spread

UNDP: Antimicrobial resistance; an emerging crisis

In this post, Tenu Avafia, manager of Human Rights, Key Populations and Treatment Access at UNDP, and Otto Cars, senior professor of infectious diseases and founder and senior adviser of ReAct — Action on Antibiotic Resistance in the Department of Medical Sciences at Uppsala University, discuss antimicrobial resistance and UNDP’s and ReAct’s strategic plans to address the issue. The authors also discuss the importance of a One Health approach to preventing AMR, citing efforts in Vietnam as an example of successful cooperation (11/20).