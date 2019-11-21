NIH Release Discusses Study Findings Showing Exposure To HIV Treatment Efavirenz In Womb Could Increase Risk Of Microcephaly In Children

National Institutes of Health: Exposure to HIV drug in the womb may increase risk of microcephaly, developmental delays in children

“Children born to women on HIV therapy containing the drug efavirenz were 2 to 2.5 times more likely to have microcephaly, or small head size, compared to children born to women on regimens of other antiretroviral drugs, according to an analysis funded by the National Institutes of Health. The children with microcephaly also had a higher risk for developmental delays, compared to children with normal head size…” (11/18).