Wall Street Journal: The Real Cure for Coronavirus

Editorial Board

“Governments are frantically trying to contain and combat the coronavirus, and those efforts are important, but the world’s best hope is private innovation. Cutting-edge diagnostic tests and treatments are advancing, and government should encourage the trend. President Trump recently ordered the Food and Drug Administration to ‘slash red tape like nobody’s ever done before’ to make medicines approved for other illnesses available for coronavirus patients. The FDA is famously cautious, and safety is important. But drug regulators need to be more nimble during a pandemic with millions of lives at risk. … The nearer-term hope is that expanded testing can slow the spread while experimental treatments relieve the symptoms and reduce the demand for scarce ventilators and ICU beds. If even some therapies now in testing help, governments may feel better about easing economic and travel restrictions. Global commerce has allowed the coronavirus to spread faster and further. But healthy competition among drugmakers and scientists around the world is also accelerating innovation to stop the virus” (3/29).

Wall Street Journal: A Week of Coronavirus Pain and Progress

Editorial Board

“As the number of Americans infected with the coronavirus surges, and hospitals are besieged, it can appear that America is losing the pandemic war. But in important ways the U.S. is better off at the end of March than it was a week ago, and it’s worth tracking the progress as well as the pain. The most important good news this week is the ebbing panic in financial markets. … There has also been progress against the direct assault of the virus … More broadly, the scope of what we still need to learn to develop a sustainable anti-virus strategy is coming into focus. … The good news here is that the public seems to be ignoring the trivial politics and focusing on what matters. … Most Americans are looking past it for real news about help on the economy, the availability of medical equipment, and the potential of anti-viral therapies. Damage from the virus will continue for months, but America is now mobilizing against it. Don’t bet against success” (3/27).

Washington Post: The coronavirus gives Russia and China another opportunity to spread their disinformation

Editorial Board

“As fast as the coronavirus has raced around the globe, it has been outpaced by a blinding avalanche of social media sorcery and propaganda related to the pathogen, much of it apparently originating in Russia. As always when it comes to its relations with the West, Moscow’s main currency is disinformation, and it spends lavishly. A European Union document, obtained by Reuters, finds that Russia’s state-controlled media has used the public health crisis to undertake an ambitious disinformation campaign in the West whose goal is to sow the seeds of panic and distrust. … Unfortunately, Russia’s meddling in 2016 proved that America is fertile ground for such information wars. To Moscow and other adversaries of the United States, it makes little apparent difference whether an election or a pandemic provides the leverage it seeks to subvert trust, institutions, and cohesion. The point is to make a muddle of the truth, to cast suspicion on everything, and to weaken the American body politic with doubt and despair. As a means of attack, that can be as debilitating as a virus” (3/29).

Washington Post: Trump needs to put commanders in charge of this war

Editorial Board

“…The most important thing [President Trump] can do now is to manage the pandemic as if in wartime: put it in the hands of commanders who know how to fight it. The president needs to draw from the country’s rich and talented pool of seasoned experts. He should immediately put someone in charge of the ongoing first wave, which may yet last for many weeks, and he should name a second person to begin planning for the transition period that follows, an immensely complex task. … The nation and the world need leadership. The enormity of the pandemic emergency is too great to be resolved separately by 50 governors and 3,142 counties. … Please, put commanders in charge of this war — a war we did not ask for but cannot afford to lose” (3/28).

