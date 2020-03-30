Nations Worldwide Act To Mitigate COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts

AFRICA

AP: In Zimbabwe, ‘you win coronavirus or you win starvation’ (Mutsaka, 3/30).

AP: In Somalia, coronavirus goes from fairy tale to nightmare (Guled/Nor, 3/29).

Bloomberg: Africa Is Two to Three Weeks Away From Height of Virus Storm (Naidoo, 3/29).

ASIA

AP: City at center of China’s virus outbreak gradually revives (Guan/McDonald, 3/30).

AP: India marshals more resources to stop virus, but gaps remain (Saaliq/Schmall, 3/30).

Bloomberg: WHO Says It’s Working With Taiwan Experts After Video Goes Viral (Mulier, 3/29).

New York Times: India’s Coronavirus Lockdown Leaves Vast Numbers Stranded and Hungry (Abi-Habib/Yasir, 3/29).

Reuters: WHO says following Taiwan virus response closely, after complaints (Blanchard, 3/29).

Reuters: China defends against incoming second wave of coronavirus (Goh/Suen, 3/28).

Science: Can China return to normalcy while keeping the coronavirus in check? (Normile, 3/29).

EUROPE

Economic Times: Spain reports biggest spike in deaths, Italy toll crosses 10,000 (3/30).

Reuters: Special Report: Five days of worship that set a virus time bomb in France (Salaün et al., 3/30).

Reuters: Russia weighs nationwide coronavirus lockdown after Moscow acts (Rodionov/Balmforth, 3/30).

Reuters: U.K. epidemic is slowing and antibody test could be ready in days, top epidemiologist says (Faulconbridge, 3/30).

The Telegraph: Exercise Cygnus uncovered: the pandemic warnings buried by the government (Nuki/Gardner, 3/28).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: Guaido urges unity government backed by loans to fight virus (Goodman, 3/29).

Reuters: Bolivia, Uruguay confirm first coronavirus deaths (Werner/Ramos, 3/29).

Reuters: Migrants in Central American limbo as coronavirus relocation plans falter (Murillo, 3/28).

MIDDLE EAST

Reuters: Syria reports first coronavirus death as fears grow of major outbreak (Al-Khalidi et al., 3/29).

Reuters: Iran to use 20% of state budget to fight coronavirus (3/28).

Science: Iran confronts coronavirus amid a ‘battle between science and conspiracy theories’ (Stone, 3/29).

VOA: If Coronavirus Hits Libyan Detention Centers It Would be a ‘Massacre’ (Solomon, 3/30).

Washington Post: As coronavirus cases explode in Iran, U.S. sanctions hinder its access to drugs and medical equipment (Cunningham, 3/29).

NORTH AMERICA

BBC: Coronavirus: ‘Millions’ of Americans could be infected, expert warns (3/29).

POLITICO: Canada’s Nunavut: Socially distanced, it’s one of the last places on Earth without coronavirus (Blatchford, 3/27).