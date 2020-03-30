State Department Releases PEPFAR FAQ, Humanitarian Assistance Fact Sheet Amid COVID-19

U.S. Department of State: FAQs on PEPFAR’s HIV Response in the Context of COVID-19

This FAQ provides information on PEPFAR’s HIV response amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This post also links to technical guidance for PEPFAR’s country and regional teams (3/27).

U.S. Department of State: The United States Is Leading the Humanitarian and Health Assistance Response to COVID-19

This fact sheet outlines the U.S. government’s emergency health and humanitarian assistance to help countries respond to COVID-19 (3/27).