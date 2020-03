News Outlets Profile Medical Experts Deborah Birx, Anthony Fauci, Members Of White House Coronavirus Task Force

AP: Virus coordinator Birx is Trump’s data-whisperer (Alonso-Zaldivar/Madhani, 3/28).

Los Angeles Times: AIDS crisis shaped Anthony Fauci, disease expert at front lines of coronavirus (3/29).

New York Times: Medical Expert Who Corrects Trump Is Now a Target of the Far Right (Alba/Frenkel, 3/28).

New York Times: For Dr. Deborah Birx, Urging Calm Has Come With Heavy Criticism (Weiland/Haberman, 3/27).

NPR: A Leading Voice On Coronavirus Task Force, Deborah Birx Draws Praise And Criticism (Beaubien, 3/27).